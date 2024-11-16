Shopper stunned after discovering price of unique item found at thrift store: 'I nearly fainted'

Putting together your home's decor can take a lot of time and money. One shopper was lucky enough to find their personal style for a steal at the thrift store.

If you have a recent secondhand purchase you want to get gassed up about, look no further than the thrift store haul community on Reddit. These supportive folks will hype up your style and extol your frugality.

One Redditor posted two home items they found and garnered thousands of reactions. Their post read, "'Your total is $6.80.' I nearly fainted when I found this lamp yesterday, along with my second piece of uranium glass I've ever found while thrifting!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The included photo shows a lovely stained glass butterfly lamp and a uranium glass cup. Similar lamps can be found on eBay for $40-$60, while footed uranium glass cups sell for around $20. Having spent fewer than $7, the OP got close to 90% off the potential price of these items.









Uranium glass is a collector's item for many vintage shoppers. The glass was augmented with the radioactive substance to give it the bright green color that glows under UV light.

These items do have a small amount of radioactivity. Decorative Collective wrote about their safety: "A report published by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2001 stated that uranium glass is considered to be safer than household electronics. Despite this, it is recommended that you avoid eating or drinking out of uranium glass objects, as you can end up ingesting small fragments of radioactive material."

Even if you aren't a collector of vintage items, you can find cute, one-of-a-kind items and save money on everything from shoes to cookware. Casual thrifters can easily save around $100 a year shopping secondhand.

Fellow thrifters on Reddit were incredibly impressed with this find, and some expressed a bit of jealousy.

"I. Freaking. Hate. You. Loathe. Detest. That lamp is the greatest thing I have ever seen," wrote one envious person.

Someone else commented on the cup, saying, "Uranium fever claims another! Super cool finds."

Another person added, "I gasped!!! Stunning."

