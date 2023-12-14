Thrift shopper stumbles upon high-end glassware with astonishingly low price tag: ‘What a stunning piece at such an incredible price’

The company “is renowned for innovative glass colors as well as handpainted decorations on pressed and blown glassware.”

One Redditor scored big at a thrift store, finding a glass piece that would likely cost hundreds of dollars for just $5.

The user took to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls to share their find: “A $5 piece of Fenton glass. Daisy button pattern, in Tiffany Blue, with an opalescent finial,” they described.

The piece is a small, glass jar. The Tiffany Blue color is a brilliant, bright blue, and the jar has intricate patterns all over the sides and top. The lid features the “opalescent finial” — a round ornament to open and close the jar.

Photo Credit: u/TricycleTechnician / Reddit

On their website, Fenton describes itself as ranking “among the world’s foremost producers of handmade art glass,” and said “is renowned for innovative glass colors as well as handpainted decorations on pressed and blown glassware.”

Another Reddit user could attest to its prominence, describing that there used to be a Fenton factory in their hometown. Despite being gone for a number of years, they said: “Fenton’s legacy looms large in town.”

Today, the company appears to sell primarily jewelry, with glass beads going for $45, and some necklaces selling for over $200.

For this Redditor to find an even larger, likely discontinued Fenton item for just $5 is a steal, to say the least, and they aren’t the only ones to find deals like this. Other Redditors have reported finding high-value dresses, furniture, and jewelry for astonishingly inexpensive prices at thrift stores. And not only does this Redditor now own an expensive collectible to keep or resell, but they’re also helping out the environment in the process.

Glass can take 4,000 years or more to decompose in a landfill. While we can’t always avoid throwing it in the garbage, a highly regarded, collectible item like this is much better off staying out of the trash.

Comments on the post couldn’t get over the find. “What a stunning piece at such an incredible price,” said one. “This is lovely. It is not often that I experience a ‘wow’ moment while looking through a subreddit … but your post definitely achieved that!” exclaimed another.

Other users were inspired to go find their own deals, “Lucky you! Excuse me while I scour eBay,” wrote another.

