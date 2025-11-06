Woman shares photo after finding new use for normally discarded item: 'Just too cute'

One savvy Redditor showed off a way to further repurpose their reusable bag while enjoying a good book.

While bookmarks aren't the most expensive purchase, why spend money on them if you don't have to? That's why one bookworm showed others in the r/BAGGU subreddit that the tag from their reusable bag makes a great bookmark.

"[I] will probably have my husband laminate it at work," they wrote.

One commenter who also doesn't waste their tags said, "I use my baggu tags as bookmarks! I leave the string on and let it hang out."

Another remarked, "I saved all my Snoopy peanuts reusable packaging to keep as bookmarks for the same reason! They were just too cute to throw away."

In addition to encouraging reading, the OP and other creators online demonstrate creative ways to repurpose packaging. Book lovers on a budget or without room for a new bookshelf can convert shoe boxes into sturdy mini bookshelves.

Unlikely items can become beautiful, free gift wrapping. For example, instead of throwing out aviation charts that become obsolete every 56 days, one father uses the maps to wrap gifts. One person even converted paper shopping bags into gift wrap that can always be reused or recycled with careful unwrapping.

Instead of throwing out that tissue box, consider one mom's hack and reuse it as a trash container in your car.

From clothes to shoes to household appliances to electronics, there is a wide range of options to trade, sell, donate, and repurpose them instead of wasting them in the trash. With strategic decluttering, one can earn cash or store credit on certain items. With buy nothing groups, you can work with your local community to avoid consumerism through trade and bartering.

Something as simple as saving a brand tag, bag, or package infill all goes a long way in reducing waste and methane pollution in already overcrowded landfills. Recycling or repurposing existing paper products helps save virgin trees and saves 31% of the energy and 53% of the water needed to produce new items from raw materials, per Green America.

