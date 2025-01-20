Shopper shares photo of their unconventional present-wrapping method used for the holidays: 'That's awesome'

One recent Reddit post shared some cost- and waste-saving inspiration you can use for gift-giving events. In the photo, viewers can see how well various paper bags make great gift wrap — including a Trader Joe's bag.

The gift-giver stated: "Thought I would share my wrap job using paper bags and all 2nd hand/found decorations:)."

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you have paper bags lying around the house, you have another creative way to repurpose them. Avoid buying pricey rolls of wrapping paper to wrap one or a few gifts for Christmas, birthdays, baby showers, and more. Paper bags provide a timeless neutral color and design to fit any occasion requiring a gift.

Wrapping paper made from foil, glitter, or plastic coatings is lovely, but you can't put those in the recycle bin. However, with paper bags, you can save and repurpose them to wrap again. When you receive a gift, carefully unwrap it to avoid tearing it up. Then, save and use it (and any bows or ribbons) another day.

Speaking of bows, how did the original poster make theirs? As they told a commenter, they used "bag handles and hot glue to make the bow." They even decorated the paper bags with cheap colored stickers from a thrift store.

Experiment with more unique sustainable wrapping techniques using other materials such as fabric. If you have old scarves, fabric pieces from clothes, cloth napkins, etc., you can beautifully wrap them around gifts, and the person can repurpose the wrapping for an extended period.

Don't be surprised if you see more gifts being wrapped using this method based on the enthusiastic response in the comments.

One comment said: "Woah that's awesome!! They look really good and the paper bag designs work really well as wrapping paper!"

"Honestly, would be really good publicity for stores to purposely design holiday bags that are intended to be reused as wrapping paper! Like how some potato bag (?) manufacturers did during the depression when they realized people were making dresses out of them," another person advised.

