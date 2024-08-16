Mom shares clever idea to get second use out of empty tissue boxes: 'I've been doing this forever'

This tissue box TikTok trick will help your car stay clean.

The Scoop

Lifehack-loving TikTok account JeffandLaurenShow (@jeffandlaurenshow) shared a simple way to keep your car clean, and all you need is an old tissue box.

"I wish I knew this sooner!" The post's caption reads.

It's simple — use an old Kleenex as a small, reusable trash can in your car. While you can use any box, these tiny tissue boxes work especially great due to their size.

How it's working

This trick helps keep your car clean and repurposes a box you may otherwise throw away.

Green Groundswell calculated that "Americans use upwards of 255,360,000,000 disposable facial tissues a year." Yes, you read that right — 255-plus billion tissues, inside billions of cardboard boxes.

Luckily, these cardboard boxes are recyclable (assuming local rules do not differ). According to Kleenex, its tissue "cartons are fully recyclable with the poly insert attached. They are accepted at recycling facilities across the country"

For non-Kleenex brands, beware — the plastic lining may not be recyclable.

Cardboard is a very recyclable material — it can be recycled many times. Unfortunately, a large amount of cardboard waste is not recycled and ends up in landfills. Per the National Renewable Energy Laboratory: "Of the estimated 110 million metric tons [about 121 million tons] of paper and cardboard waste tossed out across the United States in 2019, approximately 56% was landfilled and 38% was recycled."

Cardboard in the landfill will eventually break down, but it can take months or years to do so. The decomposition process of landfill waste releases methane and other greenhouse gases, which contribute to warming temperatures.

To properly recycle cardboard, ensure the cardboard is flattened, unsoiled, and dry. You can generally even leave the tape, staples, and labels on.

Besides recycling, boxes big and small have tons of repurposing value. It's easy to get creative with cardboard — make cat scratch toys for your feline friend, lay down a protective layer in your garden, or use toilet paper rolls to make tiny plant pots.

Learn the best practices for reducing, reusing, and recycling with our guide to knowing your recycling options.

What people are saying

While it's a new idea for many, some had been doing this helpful trick for years.

"I've been doing this forever," one TikTok user said. "Welcome to the Kleenex box club!"

More than one user had "been doing this for years."

It's versatile: "I use mine to [hold] reuse[able] plastic shopping bags."

