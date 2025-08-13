Dad shares unexpected idea for wrapping gifts: 'It was a big hit'

"My dad … used to do this when I was a kid."

Holiday expenses go beyond finding the right gift — you need something to wrap them in. Luckily, a pilot's post highlighting a creative use of maps can help people navigate around unnecessary spending on wrapping paper.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows several gifts wrapped in old aeronautical maps — the road map for pilots relying on visual flight rules (VFR). According to the FAA, these charts update every 56 days to show new obstructions or frequency changes.

Instead of trashing these obsolete maps, the OP uses them to further personalize gifts.

Reducing wrapping paper consumption can cut holiday spending. According to Ecofreek, Americans spend $7 billion on the 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper produced in the country annually.

If you buy traditional wrapping paper that often has glitter, foil, or metallic covering, it's not recyclable during your January holiday cleanup. However, paper maps and some packaging tissue pass the recycling test (no texture and can scrunch).

One TikToker successfully repurposes containers and packaging by saving the protective paper in some delivery boxes to cover a gift. He finishes it off by tying it with a string.

Musicians should consider reusing old music sheets for elegant wrapping. After the year ends, stretch out your paper calendar's use.

Anyone may have paper or cloth-based items lying around the house to use for holiday, birthday, and other special occasion gift wrapping. Understanding your recycling options can be the first step in decluttering your home and trading some items in for store rebates.

In addition to wrapping gifts, you can reuse paper-based items like maps or calendar pages for colorful drawer liners, adding more flair to storage boxes, and creating paper ornaments.

All this creative recycling keeps items out of landfills and is a step toward helping cool down the planet.

Landfills can leak toxic chemicals into soil and groundwater. As trash decomposes, it emits carbon and methane that trap heat. Without intervention, global waste is predicted to grow up to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050 and could cost the world $640.3 billion in the fallout from health and pollution-related issues.

The commenters applaud the pilot's use of old maps. Gift recipients also loved it as the OP responded, "Thanks! It was a big hit!"

The creative recycling hack brought back memories for one who said, "Aw, my dad is a pilot and he used to do this when I was a kid."

