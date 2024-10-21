Homeowner shares innovative use for empty take out containers: 'They last forever'

"[The] functionality is better than anything I've tried."

Ordering takeout can be a delicious reward after a tough day, but the plastic boxes can really pile up. One homeowner shared an ingenious tip for how to put your old containers to use.

In the r/upcycling community on Reddit, the person showed how they use their containers to keep their tools orderly, including two photos of their organization methods.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have struggled with a functional way to keep this stuff orderly for years," the original poster explained. "This takes up a bit of space, but functionality is better than anything I've tried."

In one photo, viewers can see the stacks of several boxes and jars with labels on the side detailing the tools inside. The second photo reveals a close-up of one of the containers, showing how the OP even used small pill bottles to stay organized.

While some people alleviate the little pang of guilt that comes with ordering takeout by bringing their own reusable containers, this post demonstrates how not all of the plastic takeout items have to end up in the landfill. Clever people online have all types of tips for how they can be reused, with craft supplies and daily vitamins among the other items people have organized. Bonus: repurposing items around the home is also cheaper. (When that isn't possible, some companies will reward you for sending in your old stuff.)

Moreover, finding new uses for items helps reduce planet-warming pollution generated when items decompose in landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American produces roughly five pounds of trash every day.

If more people take small steps to cut back that number, it would also help alleviate the growing issue of overfilled dumps, with Roadrunner reporting in 2021 that "seven states are looking at running out of landfill space in the next five years."

Some Redditors confirmed the OP's organization suggestion was worth trying, while others were excited to try it out.

"Same, love them," one person replied. "They last forever!"

Another person added: "Best tip, I am gonna follow this, very cool idea."

