DIYer shares photo of new creation made from old utensil tray: 'Great idea'

A clever DIYer on Reddit shared the stunning transformation of an everyday item into a charming interior decoration.

In the r/upcycling subreddit, the OP posted a photo of the "cottage core" trinket shelf they made out of an old bamboo utensil holder.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's just spray paint and vintage wrapping paper," they said in the comments.

The OP clearly isn't too quick to throw things away, which proved to be a money-saving mindset. Instead of buying a new trinket shelf, which can cost around $25 new from a place like Bed Bath & Beyond, or in the hundreds of dollars for a truly vintage one from Etsy, they took an old bamboo utensil tray and made something creative out of it, all while saving money.

They also saved on using resources for something new when they had something perfectly workable in their home. Like fast fashion, fast furniture is cheap to produce but is often quickly discarded. According to The New York Times, Americans throw out more than 12 million tons of furniture every year, a colossal waste of resources, from wood to manufacturing to transportation.

All that furniture sitting in landfills takes up space and time to break down, releasing planet-warming gases like methane as it does.

Their collection of vintage treasures, including the wrapping paper they used to line the back of the shelf, is another great way to cut down on the cost of buying new home decor. Plus, it gives their home a truly unique style that can't be replicated with new items.

Upcycling and repurposing items also have tons of other practical applications, like gardening aids, all types of storage, and even making toys for your baby.

People in the comments loved the OP's clever hack.

"Very cute idea to display small treasures!" one person wrote.

Another added, "Great idea! And it looks awesome!"

"Smart! I wouldn't have thought of that!" added a third.

