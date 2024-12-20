Mother sparks intrigue online after sharing ingenious DIY mental stimulation toy for babies: 'I'm going to try this idea'

Babies need all kinds of toys to help their growing brains, but those purchases can add up quickly. Luckily, a mom on TikTok had a clever idea to create a game with an empty box that keeps her baby occupied and saves money while reducing waste.

The scoop

Valaree Ahern (@valaree_ahern), a mom on TikTok who shares parenting tips and hacks, posted a fun video featuring her creative and entertaining toy to keep her baby girl occupied.

Ahern simply took a long, narrow cardboard box and, after measuring with some balls, cut several holes in the box to create a simple game. If the box is upright, the baby can try pushing the balls through the holes. If it's horizontal, the baby can roll or drop them in, entertaining herself with some developmentally appropriate skills.

"Recycling and reusing into something fun," Ahern wrote in the caption.

How it's working

Babies are often more interested in the cardboard box a toy comes in than the toy itself. However, even with a simple cardboard box, they can still get the mental stimulation they need.

Babies begin to develop object permanence around eight months old and learn to experiment and develop their skills, per the National Association for the Education of Young Children. So, reusing any box you already have in your house is a great way to save money on a mentally enriching game for your little one.

Repurposing the cardboard box for extended play also helps keep it from ending up in a landfill, where it would take up space and produce pollution as it breaks down. In 2019, people in the United States threw out an estimated 110 million metric tons of paper and cardboard, per the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, with 56% ending up in landfills, 38% being recycled, and the rest being burned.

Cardboard is a versatile material that is also easily recyclable. And some places offer incentives to recycle and repurpose your old items and trash. The office supply chain Staples has had a recycling program for years and recently added a rewards system for everything from electronics to old crayons and pencils.

What people are saying

People in the comments not only loved Ahern's adorable baby but also her clever idea.

"Omg, I'm gonna try this idea, thank you heaps," one person wrote.

"Love these, inspires me for my bubba," another added.

"She looked at you like, 'Mama, I got one in, did you see that?'" one TikToker said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.