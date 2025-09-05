Woman shares clever hack using old hot sauce bottle: 'This is really smart'

Refillable glass bottles are a stylish and sustainable way to dispense soap and cleaning products, but buying enough for your entire home can get pricey fast.

Fortunately, one resourceful woman has shared a clever trick for repurposing common household waste, helping you save both time and money with minimal effort.

The scoop

TikToker M&R McLendon (@mcl.family.backyard) demonstrated how easy it is to repurpose old hot sauce bottles and use them to dispense dish soap. This saves people a lot of money as they can bulk buy refillable soap and don't have to splash the cash to buy the glass bottles to put them in.

"No glass container is safe from me," wrote the TikToker, before demonstrating how the glass bottles make small, cute soap dispensers.

All you need to do is wash the bottle out and use rubbing alcohol to help remove the label to make it look stylish.

How it's helping

Repurposing household waste like this can provide people with reusable containers for next to nothing, as the bottles would have otherwise ended up in the trash. This not only helps save considerable money but also reduces household waste.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to Recycle Across America, over 28 billion glass jars and bottles end up in landfills every year. If everyone repurposed just one or two, this number could be significantly reduced.

If you can't find a way to repurpose waste, then knowing the recycling options in your area can help you recycle and keep waste out of landfills.

Recycling is a good option because it helps conserve natural resources and saves energy when making new products, as it decreases the amount of raw materials that need to be extracted. This also contributes to reduced pollution, which is good for our health and the health of the planet.

Some organizations will even reward you for recycling common waste such as clothing and electronics, providing even more incentives for taking the time to ensure your used goods reach the right place.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were really impressed with this simple hack.

"Okay, but this is really smart… it literally dispenses the perfect amount each time," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "This would be so good for camping."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.