Woman shares clever method to make use of commonly thrown-away items: 'They are the perfect size'

Attention all electrolyte lovers, here's a hack that will save you money while you stay balanced.

The scoop

A post on r/upcycling shared what to do with empty electrolyte tablet tubes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo showed two tablet tubes stripped of their wrapping.

"They are the perfect size for a roll of quarters and sewing bobbins, but that's the best I've come up with so far," the OP wrote.

How it's helping

Similar to old pill bottles and water bottles, there are so many uses for empty tubes beyond a trash can. This hack is a reminder to think twice before you throw something away to reduce waste and get more use out of something you already paid for

There are all kinds of ways to repurpose containers and packaging. From storage and to-go food containers to gardening, the possibilities are endless. You can even give the bottle a quick makeover with some paint for an entirely new look.

Keeping things out of the trash through upcycling or recycling will help reduce crowding in our landfills, which will help minimize the toxic, polluting gases they create as contents decompose. These gases trap heat in the atmosphere and are responsible for our warming planet, which is only getting hotter each year.

Anytime you're getting rid of stuff around the house, keep in mind there are ways to make money off of old clothes, furniture, accessories, and electronics. You can sell your stuff online on platforms like Poshmark or Facebook Marketplace. You could also donate your unwanted items if they're still in good enough shape.

Another option is to repair what you already have. UGGrenew will shampoo, freshen, and resole your UGGs for far less than the cost of a new pair. Brands like Fjällräven, Patagonia, and REI also offer an in-store repair service for their products — often for free.

What everyone's saying

The electrolyte tube hack is a huge reminder that the trash can should be a last resort solution. Many joined the conversation to share their ideas on other ways to use the old tubes.

"Meds for travel is a great idea. I'm going to use this one," wrote one Redditor.

A gardener shared their tactic, "I keep a few empty plastic bottles in my bag for collecting seeds from roadside plants."

"Tiny first aid or sewing kit," a third suggested.

