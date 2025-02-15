Thrifter stunned after discovering retail price of toaster purchased at Goodwill: 'Great find'

"Not too shabby" might be the understatement of the year for a thrifter who scored an incredible deal on a high-end toaster. They shared their score on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, writing that they "love finding high end appliances at Goodwill."

Remarkably, they landed a $479.95 toaster from Wolf Gourmet for a mere $7.99, as the pictures showed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

There were some questions from the community over the idea of a nearly $500 toaster.

One Redditor wrote: "What makes this worth being a $500 toaster?! Don't get me wrong, GREAT find, I just can't imagine spending $500 on a toaster."

The original poster responded that it was "crazy nice in just the feel of the knobs and the levers, not something you could really ever show over the internet." Redditors theorized that the high-end brand name had something to do with the price and mentioned a generous warranty and better durability compared to typical toasters.

Whatever the case, it's undeniable that the OP landed a monster deal. They aren't the first thrifter to score a fancy household appliance such as an espresso machine for a fraction of its retail price at a thrift store. Other shoppers who've put in the work have landed designer clothing, coveted accessories, boots, and vintage jackets.

Thrifting is not only good for shoppers; it also helps the planet by extending the lives of usable items and keeping them out of landfills, where they can take centuries to break down and produce methane, a planet-heating gas.

It also keeps shoppers from buying new items, which saves production and shipping on the front end. Building these products and getting them to consumers can require significant resources while contributing a hefty amount of pollution.

Observers on Reddit celebrated the OP's good fortune.

One wrote: "Nice!!! Especially if it's repairable I can see why it could be worth it."

A fellow owner added: "We were going through $100 toaster ovens every year and half, and decided to get a wolf one with the long warranty. So far so good."

Another fortunate Redditor shared: "Nearly my entire kitchen is Breville appliances that I have thrifted… I think I'm at 14 pieces? I even got the Breville ice cream machine for $20!"

