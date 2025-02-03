  • Home Home

Shopper floored after Googling worth of unworn work boots purchased from thrift store: 'Probably my best score to date'

"I can't believe this post doesn't have more comments."

by James Anthony Bell III
"I can't believe this post doesn't have more comments."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A spouse posted an incredible haul on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. They were able to find a pair of Danner work boots in their husband's size at their local thrift store for only $30. 

After a quick Google search, they found that Danner sold these for hundreds of dollars. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found a pair of unworn insulated gortex Danner work boots for $30 in my husband's size! Googled them, and they are sold by Danner for $440 new! This is probably my best score to date," the Redditor posted. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The user shared several pictures featuring both the boots they bought and the page on Danner's website showcasing the dichotomy in price. Indeed, Danner boots often run for a hefty price because of their quality and features, such as the Bull Run Moc Toe, which is listed for $250 and similar to the one bought by this Redditor. 

Many other shoppers are becoming wise that thrift stores can save them money, including this thrifter who found a $15 Coach bag that would normally have sold for $100. Or this one, who found a $300-plus coffee maker for only $37 at a yard sale. 

More often than not, shopping at a thrift store is an easy way of saving money on otherwise expensive products. With this TCD guide, it is easy to discover how to save $100 a year or more by shopping secondhand. This is also an easy way to keep products that would have been sent straight to landfills out of them. 

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

"They look brand new. I can't believe this post doesn't have more comments. Congrats on finding an awesome gift!" one user said

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x