Shopper floored after Googling worth of unworn work boots purchased from thrift store: 'Probably my best score to date'

"I can't believe this post doesn't have more comments."

A spouse posted an incredible haul on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. They were able to find a pair of Danner work boots in their husband's size at their local thrift store for only $30.

After a quick Google search, they found that Danner sold these for hundreds of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I found a pair of unworn insulated gortex Danner work boots for $30 in my husband's size! Googled them, and they are sold by Danner for $440 new! This is probably my best score to date," the Redditor posted.

The user shared several pictures featuring both the boots they bought and the page on Danner's website showcasing the dichotomy in price. Indeed, Danner boots often run for a hefty price because of their quality and features, such as the Bull Run Moc Toe, which is listed for $250 and similar to the one bought by this Redditor.

Many other shoppers are becoming wise that thrift stores can save them money, including this thrifter who found a $15 Coach bag that would normally have sold for $100. Or this one, who found a $300-plus coffee maker for only $37 at a yard sale.

More often than not, shopping at a thrift store is an easy way of saving money on otherwise expensive products. With this TCD guide, it is easy to discover how to save $100 a year or more by shopping secondhand. This is also an easy way to keep products that would have been sent straight to landfills out of them.

"They look brand new. I can't believe this post doesn't have more comments. Congrats on finding an awesome gift!" one user said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.