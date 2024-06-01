Craftsman sparks envy after sharing photo of high-end equipment bought from local thrift store: 'That's a deal there'

A Reddit user is showing off an incredible thrift store find: a gorgeous tool shelf and workbench.

In a recent post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user uploaded a photo of an impressive Craftsman-brand tool shelf, which they say cost only $40 at a Goodwill thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My friend who was with me at GW said $40 was too much to spend, but they obviously know nothing about anything, so pfft. Drawers all work well, no dents. No scratches. I'm pretty pleased," the user wrote in their caption.

The tool shelf, which features eight drawers, costs $350 or more when purchased new at online retailers, which means the user saved over $300 on a perfectly functional product.

Thrifting is one of the easiest ways to save money while also helping the environment. By purchasing previously-owned goods instead of new ones, you can obtain quality products for a fraction of the usual price and keep perfectly good items out of landfills, where they pollute our environment and contribute to the dangerous overheating of our planet.

Secondhand items typically sell for just 36% of the original retail price, per WorldMetrics.org.

The thrifting market is booming, with a whopping 93% of Americans shopping online for secondhand goods. Since 2017, resale has grown by 467%, and the U.S. secondhand market is estimated to be worth $70 billion by 2027, per Capital One Shopping.

Thrifting can turn up valuable treasures at ridiculously low prices. Other recent thrifting posts that have set Reddit ablaze include users finding beautiful coffee tables, designer shoes, and lighting fixtures. For more information on thrifting, visit TCD's thrifting guide.

Users expressed their envy toward the original poster in the comment section.

"That's a deal there," one user wrote.

"Great find. Saw one really beat up today for that was half that size - $65," another user noted.

"I have two of these side-by-side out in the garage, with a Craftsman roll-around tool chest that's about the same size. All squeezed together, they make a very nice little tool station. Very handy and nice-looking. Great find!" a third user commented.

