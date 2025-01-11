Shopper surprised after making unexpected discovery in thrifted Monopoly box: 'Didn't think twice until I got home and opened it'

There are big deals to be had and treasures to be discovered if you're willing to put in the work.

Shopping while impaired often ends poorly, as many of us can attest to when looking at novelty T-shirts or unnecessary household items we strain to wear or use.

One self-admitted "stoned" shopper, though, hit the jackpot while thrifting under the influence, as they shared with the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "I saw this for 3 dollars [and] didn't think twice until I got home and opened it," in reference to what on the outside looked to them like a "pocket size" Monopoly game.

Instead, they landed a limited edition Monopoly timepiece with a Certificate of Authenticity indicating it was one of 10,000 ever made.









They shared photos of everything, including the $2.99 price tag and the unremarkable outward appearance of the box that belied its scarcity.

For Monopoly and gaming enthusiasts, it's definitely a cool collector's item.

Additionally, it comes with impressive features that are noted in the Certificate of Authenticity, like quartz movement, quality brass, leather, and 18k gold plating.

The watch captures the game's logo and feel with elements of the iconic Mr. Monopoly and game board, like the Go symbol.

One Reddit commenter hinted that the collector's item had real monetary worth, writing "good find, worth about 175."

The user's unexpected score mirrors some of the success stories that consumers have made while secondhand shopping. There are big deals to be had and treasures to be discovered if you're willing to put in the work. That can be in the fashion world, or even expensive consumer products like espresso machines.

Giving thrift stores business also helps keep donated items out of methane-producing landfills that heat the planet.

If you can find still-good clothing or household items instead of buying new, that also is a major plus for the environment. Plastic production and the global shipping industry, for example, require a vast amount of dirty energy resources.

While this shopper was just looking for a fun, cheap item while indulging, their haul inspired the Reddit community.

One replied, "How cool! That sounds like a plan for me to do tomorrow haha"

Another user agreed, with one slight clarification. "Me too!" they said. "Thrifting, that is, not getting stoned."

One Redditor lamented, "Your 'thrifting while stoned' went way better than my 'antiquing while drunk!'"

