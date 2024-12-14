Shopper shares deal on once-in-a-lifetime discovery at local thrift store: 'That's just crazy luck'

One of the most magical things about thrifting is you never know what you're going to come across — any day could be the day you come upon the ultimate find.

One thrifter did just that at an Arizona Humane Society and shared their unbelievable score on r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo reveals a $10,000 Macomber loom with the price tag of $600. The OP explained they asked how long it had been there and if they would go any lower. Turns out it had been there for over a year and that it was included in a 50% off furniture deal. An additional $50 was taken off after seeing how excited the OP was. All said and done, the loom was purchased for a grand total of $250.

"I am beyond thrilled. This loom is in good condition with multiple accessories. It even comes with pneumatic assistance!" the OP wrote.









A proud photo of the loom, which took a five-person team to haul, in its new home was shared later in the thread.

Thrifting may be tedious, but it does come with rewards. Not only is there an opportunity for rare finds, but everything comes at a discount. It's a great way to find what you're looking for at half the price or less while promoting a circular economy.

Thrifting and secondhand shopping keeps items out of landfills, which are major contributors to toxic gases warming our planet. It's a fun way to keep your life a little greener, and you never know when you'll come across the mirror of your vintage dreams or Cricut every crafter is dying for.

The loom-inous find was met with a chorus of oohs and ahhs.

"How does a loom worth that much and priced so little go unnoticed for a year? That's just crazy luck," one commented in awe.

"Excuse me while I turn 17 shades of green with envy....," another wrote.

"That is amazing. Macombers are great looms, I have 3 vintage Macs and love them so much. This one looks pristine," a third said.

