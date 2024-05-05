Shopper finds thrift store treasure hidden in plain sight: 'I'd hold onto that for dear life'

"Often no one bothers to look up what the mystery number means and they sell it for costume jewelry prices."

After a thrifter snagged a gold necklace for next to nothing, a closer inspection has revealed its true worth.

Posting on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the Redditor shared up-close photos of an opulent gold pyramid pendant decorated with turquoise stones.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thrift store valued the jewelry piece at just $20, but a discrete detail etched onto its top signals that it could be worth much more.

"They missed the tiny 750 stamp on the top ring," the Redditor explained in a caption.





The 750 stamp shows that the gold is 18 karat, meaning it has 75% purity. With a weight of 22.21 grams, the 18k pendant could be worth as much as $1,199.38.

It's not the first time a Redditor has come up trumps while searching for bargains. One thrifter stumbled on a solid gold pizza slice, made by the contemporary artist Arnold, potentially worth $538.

Other Redditors have discovered valuable gold jewelry stowed away inside thrifted bags, gold rings hidden among costume jewelry, and a rare Liberty Head gold coin.

High-value gold items like these can fetch a pretty price for the enterprising thrifter. But even if you choose not to pawn your gold pieces, buying secondhand still yields rich rewards for the environment.

Gold mining has been linked to land degradation, water pollution, and deforestation, with forest cover in Ghana declining by 36% between 1986 and 2020 because of devastating mining practices. The chemical mercury is used to extract gold from the ground, which can then leak into the surrounding soil and water. In places like Zimbabwe, mercury pollution is rife, contaminating livestock and drinking water beyond the mines.

Illegal gold mining has also seen a surge in Latin America, where an ongoing gold rush among criminal groups has been called the "new cocaine," as Earth.org noted. Illegal gold miners frequently push into protected areas and indigenous land, perpetuating human rights abuses as they go.

By thrifting gold, consumers can ensure their money does not fund environmental or ethical exploitation — while helping to keep jewelry shopping relatively cheap.

"What an interesting piece!" one Redditor wrote. "Looks like it holds secrets."

"Super unique," another agreed. "I'd hold onto that for dear life."

"I love finding gold or platinum with non-US markings at thrift stores," said another. "Often no one bothers to look up what the mystery number means and they sell it for costume jewelry prices."

