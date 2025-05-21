Shopper thrilled after discovering iconic 1980s item in pristine condition at local garage sale: 'Not a mark on it'

A thrifter came home with an iconic 1980s find and shared it on r/ThriftStoreHauls for all to envy.

The MacTable, made by ScanCo, was created to perfectly house all of the trending Macintosh products of the late '80s — even a drawer divider designed for floppy disks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While they are rare and typically resell for hundreds of dollars, this shopper found it at a garage sale for one Benjamin. The post included several photos, showing their Star Trek floppies' new home and an original advertisement for the MacTable.

"It's in absolutely perfect condition, not a mark on it," the OP wrote.

Thrifting isn't only economical — it's exciting. In the words of SIA, "I love cheap thrills." You can shop for what you need at a fraction of the cost, with the chance of finding treasure you never dreamed of, all at the same time. It's a sustainable way to shop that decreases your carbon impact, saves money, and keeps items out of landfills. What's not to love?

The most recent statistics shared by the EPA reveal that landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane pollution, accounting for 14.4%. Methane is a toxic gas that possesses 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Defense Fund. This is why reducing waste and giving items a second life, while seemingly a small act, is crucially important and makes a huge difference when it comes to keeping this planet cooler.

From mid-century floor lamps and Le Creuset kitchenware to premium gaming consoles and rare designer dresses, you really never know what you're going to come across on any given day while perusing through second-hand stores. If thrifting isn't your thing or you just hate shopping, there are online forums like Goodwill and ThredUp where you can reap the same benefits from the comfort of your couch.

The MacTable haul was admired by many thrifting enthusiasts.

"I am so jealous. What a great find," one Redditor wrote.

"How cool!!" commented another.

"Beautiful!" a third exclaimed, while others seemed to think it was a bit ironic the OP was using it for a PC setup: "Beautiful! …but an Asus?" one said. "Jk. I love it."

In another moment of sustainability, the OP said they had been running that PC for a whopping 13 years and were "daring it to die on me."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.