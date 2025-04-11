Shopper stunned by price tag on premium tech item at thrift store: 'I was visibly shaking'

"This is for sure one of those moments that the employee [who] tagged it didn't know what it was."

A Redditor recently scored a Sony PlayStation 5 console at a thrift store for a fraction of the retail price — and they say "it works perfectly."

The triumphant shopper posted two photos of their new PlayStation 5, showcasing its near-perfect condition. The caption noted that the "only thing 'wrong' is a small crack by the disc drive."

The thrifter boasted that they paid just $8.99 for the PS5. A new one from retailers like Amazon or Walmart can cost between $430 and $700, depending on the model and performance level. It's unclear which model the original poster bought, but even if it was the cheapest model, paying under $10 for this used console still represents a mind-blowing discount.

The OP saved hundreds of dollars on a premium gaming device by patronizing a thrift store. And they're hardly the first to bag such a big win.

Secondhand shoppers can pick up designer clothes, necessities at rock-bottom prices, and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces that you just can't find anywhere else. And thrifting not only saves consumers money on unique treasures but also gives older items another life and helps cool the planet by reducing landfill waste.

This PS5 could have gone to a landfill, where it would have contributed to plastic pollution and e-waste. Instead, someone else will get to play Assassin's Creed and Call of Duty without shelling out around $500 or more.

Donating to thrift stores and shopping secondhand are sensational ways to help the environment and find unreal deals.

Commenters were excited for the shopper and filled with maybe a little bit of envy over the PS5 price.

One said, "Seems like only yesterday that I had to fight thousands of people online to buy one."

Another added, "This is for sure one of those moments that the employee that tagged it, didn't know what it was." And that's part of the fun of thrifting!

The OP replied to comments with more details about their discovery. In one, they shared, "I was visibly shaking" — they were so thrilled about their incredible find.

