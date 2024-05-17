  • Home Home

Shopper shares excitement after finding vintage luxury bag at thrift store: 'I'm so jealous'

by Kristen Lawrence
Photo Credit: iStock

Imagine browsing at your local thrift shop and casually walking out with a name-brand luxury handbag for about the same price as three Starbucks drinks. 

That was one lucky shopper's experience when they came across a presumably legit Louis Vuitton bag for hundreds (or possibly thousands) less than the retail price. 

"Found this authentic, vintage (1993) Louis Vuitton alma bag at a local thrift store. Only paid $11.99!" they posted in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit along with a photo of the impressive find. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter asked how the OP confirmed the quality, to which they replied: "I have done research over the years of authenticating (specifically) Louis pieces. I also had it authenticated here on Reddit. The date code states it was made in France June 1993."

Snagging a high-end purse or bag at a secondhand store is rare enough, but the fact it's vintage makes the thrift gem even more special.  

Other shoppers have also scored designer bags at incredible discounts, with one finding a Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 bag for just $25 and another bagging a different LV model for $215 on ThredUp, which was still about 80% off. 

If luxury purses and bags aren't your thing, thrift shops are also great places to find other valuable items, such as espresso machines, Chanel perfume, and premium cookware

While the possibility of striking thrift gold entices many shoppers, those with a more modest taste can also appreciate thrift stores for everyday items such as clothing, shoes, and kitchenware. 

Shopping for used items is easier on your wallet and the planet, as it keeps them out of landfills and reduces strain on precious resources. 

Many designer purses contain harmful chemicals and plastics that can leach into ecosystems. Also, as Play It Green reported, synthetic fabric and leather production require massive amounts of water and energy. 

However, there's no harm in buying gently used handbags that are already sitting on store shelves.

Thrifting is in style and expected to become even cooler, as Capital One Shopping reported that 16-18% of Americans shop at secondhand stores each year. By 2032, the U.S. secondhand market is expected to reach $90 billion, more than double its current value.

"This is gorgeous! Congrats on finding such a treasure and without the typical treasure price tag! Awesome score!!" someone said

"For $12 that's mind blowing… just wow. That bag is easily worth $2k+!" another commented.

"No way!!!!! I'm so jealous," a third user shared.

