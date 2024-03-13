  • Home Home

Shopper shares how they scored designer bag for fraction of original cost from online thrift store: 'Extremely happy with my flawed gem'

The shopper explains how they could search specifically for flawed pieces, helping them score such a great price.

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: iStock

Finding affordable designer items is the dream for the average thrifter. In the age of online secondhand shopping, this has gotten a little easier. One shopper found a "flawed gem" for a fraction of the original price.

This thrifter took to the r/ThredUp subreddit to share the Louis Vuitton bag they found on the site. ThredUp is one of the largest online secondhand stores, and in its 2022 impact report, it says it has kept over 600 million pounds of carbon dioxide out of the environment. 

The post shows a photo of a Louis Vuitton bag with the caption, "Extremely happy with my flawed gem." In a comment, the original poster said, "I paid $215 for this Louis Vuitton!" 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP explains how they could search specifically for flawed pieces, helping them score such a great price. 

They wrote, "You can filter by Flawed Gems on the website but not the app." Similar Louis Vuitton bags retail for more than $1,300, making this score about 80% off. 

Thrifting is a great way to save money, as the average person saves close to $100 per year by buying clothes second hand. The growing market means quality deals may be getting easier to find.  

In addition to saving money, thrifting reduces waste and helps the planet by keeping items out of landfills. According to TheRoundup.org, "87% of the materials and fibers used to make clothing will end up in either incinerators or landfills." 

Another way to be more eco-friendly is by using recycling programs from brands like Subset and Marine Layer, which give you store credit for sending them your old clothes. 

Shoppers in the comments were impressed with this designer find. 

One person said: "It's so pretty! Forever obsessed with checkers."

Another Redditor wrote, "Honestly for $215 that's a crazy steal! Congrats."

x