Shopper shocked nearly passing up premium cookware on thrift store shelf: 'I wouldn't leave that behind'

You just never know what hidden treasures are waiting to be discovered at your local thrift store.

In a recent post, one Redditor shared a story about their mom finding a five-quart Le Creuset Dutch oven at a resale store for $60. The post has attracted lots of attention from cooking enthusiasts and thrifters following the r/castiron subreddit because of what a lucky trip to the thrift store that turned out to be.

This surprise find was an absolute steal because the Le Creuset brand is known as the cookware brand to buy for extremely durable and chip-resistant enameled cast iron. Handcrafted in France since 1925, the luxury brand is a pioneer in color development and distinct gradients and finishes, offering a highly coveted balance of high-end performance and personal statement prestige.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the Reddit post, the OP wrote, "I had to tell her to go back to the store and buy it!"

That was a smart move because a traditional Le Creuset Dutch oven retails new for $375. If you're looking to buy a new 15-and-a-half quart oval Dutch oven that makes nine-plus servings directly from Le Creuset, expect to pay $750.

Not only is it fun to get a great deal on cookware, but it's also a sustainable lifestyle hack that's easy on the environment. By browsing your local thrift store for everyday essentials instead of shopping online and buying new, you can uncover rare and valuable items at great discounts while keeping unnecessary waste out of landfills.

Secondhand shopping has become trendy, too.

The secondhand market in America has grown by 95% since 2017, according to Capital One Shopping, and resale has grown by 467%. Clothing resale is expected to grow nine times faster than general retail by 2027, and that's a beautiful thing for our planet. That's because thrift shopping conserves resources, reduces your personal carbon impact, and minimizes pollution from heat-trapping gases tied to production and shipping.

One Reddit user commented, "What a deal. I wouldn't leave that behind!"

Another Redditor said, "If I had a choice of all their colors, I wouldn't hesitate to pick that orange. It's just beautiful!"

