Lucky shopper scores big with classic Chanel beauty item for an unbelievable price at thrift store: ‘I can’t believe you found that’

It doesn’t take a lot of money to smell good if you know where to look. One lucky thrifter found an unopened bottle of perfume at their local Goodwill for only $3.99 and shared their lucky find with other thrifters on Reddit.

The post includes photos of the find, showing the unopened packaging as well as the perfect bottle of classic perfume.

Perfumes can be expensive, especially when you go designer. For many people, it’s a luxury they don’t care to spend a lot of money on, or it’s seen as a rare treat. However, this lucky thrifter was able to enjoy the quality of this luxury perfume without the luxury price tag.

What would normally cost around $140 was picked up for only $4. In many cities, you can’t even get a latte for that cheap.

Photo Credit: u/lowlife9 / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/lowlife9 / Reddit

One commenter noted that the original poster was lucky to find a big-name brand for so cheap as all their “local stores … are slapping big $$$ stickers on any ‘brand’ name.”

Other thrifters have similarly scored lavish perfumes and candles for a steal.

One commenter suggested it’s a “rich people” gift that someone didn’t want. Either way, this perfume has a happy ending and was saved from being wasted thanks to whoever donated it. And for only $4, someone who may not usually be able to afford this product can test it out.

Buying secondhand is a great way to reduce the huge environmental impact that perfumes can have. Some companies are now offering programs to directly sell and buy unused beauty products.

The commenters were shocked at the find, like one who said, “I can’t believe you found that.”

Another commenter shared a similar story about how they found “Hermes Terre for $6. It was 80% full and 100% genuine. I get compliments every time I wear it.”

