Renter shares stunning lawn update photos after quitting mowing for two months: 'It's a genuine meadow'

A renter was pleasantly surprised to see the results of their backyard's growth after they stopped mowing their lawn for two months.

According to the Redditor who shared the post, their landlord typically has landscapers come to mow and weed the yard. However, the renter recently told the landscapers to stop cutting the backyard and let it grow, sculpting the edges with a push mower every so often.

The change sparked a beautiful transformation in the yard. What was once a giant dirt square turned into a lush field with white clover blooms.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were in awe of the lawn and discussed the benefits of native plants.

"I love this!" wrote one user.

"That's so beautiful, you should throw some native wildflower seeds in there if you can," suggested another user.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"That's some nice sculpting! I wish I could make perfect lines and curves like that!" responded one user.

Switching to a native plant lawn is a great way to save time and money on lawn maintenance. Unlike grass lawns, native plant lawns require less water, reducing your total water bill.

Each year, you can save $225 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control by installing a native plant lawn.

Growing native plants is also an easy way to reduce your carbon footprint. Gas-powered lawn mowers emit harmful pollutants into the atmosphere that contribute to the planet's rising temperatures. The more native plants you grow, the less dependent you are on lawn mowers, reducing the amount of toxic pollutants that end up in the atmosphere.

When you stop mowing your lawn and allow the soil to rejuvenate, you'll notice new seedlings and wildflowers starting to bloom in your yard. Native plants promote the local ecosystem, as they attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.

"That's awesome," wrote one user.

"Literally perfect content for this sub. It's a genuine meadow. Well done," commented another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.