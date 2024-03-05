Gardener shares photo of thriving backyard after deciding to let weeds grow: ‘[It] brought in more pollinators than the rest of my plants’

“It’s awesome how a few natives can cause such a huge boom in pollinator activity.”

Tending to your yard or garden can present challenges, from weeding to watering. This Redditor decided to let nature take its course and had beautiful and beneficial results.

The user took to r/NativePlantGardening to share how one small decision had a large impact on their yard. The post detailed how they “decided to let a ‘weed’ grow last growing season. It turned into a Frost Aster (S. pilosum) and brought in more pollinators than the rest of my plants!”

In the video, the frost aster is blooming with tiny white flowers and populated with plenty of bees, showing how a change can benefit pollinators.

Native plant lawns are great options for supporting pollinators. While monoculture lawns are inefficient at hosting pollinators like bees and butterflies, native plant lawns provide food, shelter, and a variety of other benefits for these essential creatures. A native plant lawn will benefit you as well — you’ll spend less on maintenance costs like watering, mowing, and fertilizing.

From lush meadow lawns to arid rock lawns, there’s something for everyone. Options like clover and thyme are fantastic for bee lawns, which focus specifically on attracting and protecting bees.

Transform your lawn into a pollinator paradise with our guide on how to rewild your yard.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The commenters were thrilled to see a thriving community of bees, although some were worried about this specific plant attracting rabbits.

The original poster suggested: “Liquid Fence or any other kind of natural deterrents [like] alliums or strong-scented plants to keep rabbits away.”

“Gorgeous,” one user said. “It’s awesome how a few natives can cause such a huge boom in pollinator activity.”

Another user hoped for the same success, saying: “I have little sprouts of this exact species growing right now. Looking forward to it attracting more pollinators.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.