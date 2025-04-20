Gardener stuns with side-by-side photos revealing breathtaking yard transformation: 'Looks amazing'

"Everyone should turn that strip of grass near their homes into a wildflower garden!"

Only having a small space is no reason to give up on having a beautiful garden, as one California resident has shown. A series of before-and-after shots in the r/NativePlantGardening Reddit forum displayed how a flat plot quickly became a haven for colorful wildflowers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

At the time of the post, the original poster had planted "native wildflowers (mostly) and sage." Anyone in hardiness planting zone 9b has other native plant options, including California Lilacs, hoary California fuchsia, Western redbud, and purple needlegrass.

When you upgrade to a natural lawn, you can add color and texture to any space while making it a hotspot for several friendly inhabitants.

Pollinators such as butterflies, ladybugs, and singing hummingbirds love native plants, and their presence increases biodiversity in the area. These friendly creatures are essential to food chain security, which is currently at risk due to our overheating planet. Rising temperatures due to pollution increase the severity and frequency of droughts, hurricanes, and floods, and these extreme weather events have destroyed many of their homes.

Such devastation has resulted from human activity, but more homeowners can help turn that around by cultivating healthy vegetation. Natural landscapes serve as homes and food for pollinators to thrive and reproduce so that the food chain can continue.

In the comments, the OP happily stated: "I saw a few bees today!"

Going native with your green thumb can protect your wallet and property value. These plants' symbiotic relationship with the environment makes them stronger and requires less water and maintenance. In addition to flowers, one can plant ground covers like clover to smother potentially destructive (and costly) weeds.

Invasive vegetation like Japanese knotweed can destroy your property by bursting through pavement and killing other plants. According to the World Economic Forum, invasive species cause $423 billion in annual damage worldwide.

The small wild patch was a hit in the comments.

"I think everyone should turn that strip of grass near their homes into a wildflower garden!" one Redditor said.

Another commenter said, "Looks amazing," followed by a heart emoji.

A gardener attempting a similar garden is also dealing with invasives. They commented: "I live in zone 10a, also in CA, and I envy you. Every time I attempt this, I am reminded just how invasive Bermuda grass is."

When hand pulling and digging don't work, smothering the area with fabric or cardboard are other options that help avoid using pesticides.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.