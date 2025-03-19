Photo of neighbor's stunning garden goes viral for heartwarming reason: 'It's quite special'

"That is truly the best of both worlds."

In an example of how one can be a good neighbor, someone posted their gratitude for their neighbor's beautiful garden on Reddit. The two photos display a colorful biodiversity of purple and yellow flowers, grasses, and bushes.

"It's quite special," said the OP about the garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Luckily, the neighbor doesn't have a secret blueprint for a stunning garden, as one can achieve similar results when they rewild the yard and focus on native plants. Find out the growing zone you live in based on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Then, you can buy seeds native to your area as you enjoy plants with deeper roots requiring less watering since they're more acclimated to the environment.

Native gardens are the perfect places to recycle organic matter for healthy fertilization. For example, organic mulch made from wood chips, bark, fallen leaves, and compost all add nitrogen, phosphorus, and other organic matter that earthworms and other organisms feast on.

In addition to adding stunning beauty worthy of a neighbor creating a Reddit gratitude post, native gardens are essential to the ecosystem. Native plants attract many pollinators, including diverse bee species, butterflies, ladybugs, hummingbirds, and more. Bushes, flowers, and trees are food sources and habitats that protect these creatures, which can, in turn, continue to birth and nurture future pollinators to keep the food chain going.

Gardeners can help an endangered species like the Monarch butterfly by planting milkweed in zones that support it — their only food source. Attract and feed endangered honeybees and bumblebees through purple coneflowers, lavender, and scarlet beebalm in your garden. Plus, seeing and hearing hummingbirds, butterflies, and other lifeforms scurrying around a garden they're helping to keep up can bring harmony to residential greenspaces.

You don't need to turn your whole lawn into a booming garden to reap the benefits. Consider options like partial lawn replacement with buffalo grass, groundcovers like clover, or some xeriscaping — a practice that reduces the need for irrigation — that also helps the environment, supports native plants, and improves your home's outdoor aesthetics.

The commenters also agreed that the garden was a special part of the community.

Someone commented, "That is truly the best of both worlds. Give her a gift sometime to thank her for the daily beauty."

"Those daffodils are perfection," said another.

