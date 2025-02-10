  • Home Home

Homeowner met with warnings after discovering 'sneaky' mystery plant on property: 'Please help get rid of it'

by Lettecha Johnson
One homeowner in the United Kingdom posted a photo of a small plant patch on their property that they thought might be harmless.

They wrote: "I've found this patch growing just off of my land in the north of the UK. It looks untouched for years but is only limited to this small patch which maybe makes me think it isn't invasive?" However, many comments confirmed it's Japanese knotweed.

Japanese knotweed is a plant so destructive it can bust through pavement and damage drywall. It's classified as an invasive species in the original poster's home of the U.K. just like it is in the United States.

"There is now one Japanese knotweed infestation for every 10 square kilometers in Britain," according to Knotweed Help. Thanks to rhizomes and seeds, the plant spreads quickly and establishes itself deep in the soil. It can also grow fast above ground. According to The Guardian, one expert "recalled the biggest stand of knotweed he'd ever seen: a monster that straggled over 20,000 sq metres [4.9 acres]."

Tending to the small spot now can help prevent more extensive spread. After all, walking on it may spread the seed by transferring it from shoes. Animals such as birds that eat the seeds can also transfer it in their droppings.

Because Japanese knotweed is so difficult to remove, some people may be tempted to reach for toxic herbicides that contaminate the soil and water runoff. The best way to deal with this type of plant is to take steps to rewild in your area.

Start by cutting it to the ground and carefully bagging the trimmings for careful removal and burning. The infestation is still small, as shown in the photo, so the OP can smother it with a tarp to allow solarization to trap heat and prevent light from getting through.

While cutting down and removing a plant, find native seeds of thick ground covers that can choke out future infestations. In the U.K., some options include common lady fern and perennial grass such as inland sea oats, per Total Weed Control.

One commenter warned: "It's sneaky that way. Knotweed can remain in a small patch for years or even decades."

"Please help get rid of it or contact Someone to get rid of it," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


x