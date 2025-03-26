Gardener surprised by unique backyard visitor's arrival: 'They're almost as rare as unicorns'

Among the many benefits of a plant-filled yard are the interesting creatures it can attract.

One newbie gardener was stunned to find an incredible bird visiting their blooms after less than 12 months of growth.

"Not even year 1 yet and the hummingbirds have found my garden," they captioned a post to the r/NativePlantGardening Reddit community, featuring a video of the rapidly flapping Trochilidae showing interest in their flora.

"Really focused on having plants that hummingbirds would like," the original poster added. "Northern bush honeysuckle, columbines, foxglove beardtongue, Bee balm, and more. It looks like the plan has worked!"

In addition to being fascinating creatures that you can watch for hours on end, hummingbirds bring serious benefits to the local ecosystem.

The smallest species of bird on the planet is the primary pollinator of many plants and helps to transport seeds.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the human race and all of Earth's land-based ecosystems would not survive without pollinators. In fact, the USDA observed that of the approximately 1,400 crop plants on the planet, 80% require pollination by animals, making them an essential part of the human food chain.

Meanwhile, plants in your garden that attract hummingbirds can bring additional benefits, too. They will help to boost biodiversity, provide natural cooling, and add a welcome burst of color to a garden.

Those who opt for native plants, which are well-suited to local soil and weather conditions, will also soon discover they are a lot less thirsty than typical monoculture lawns — delivering a vibrant yard that doesn't come at the cost of a high water bill.

Redditors were simply delighted to see footage of the hummingbirds.

"So lucky!" one person said. "I love hummingbirds but they're almost as rare as unicorns where I live."

"Oh I'm so jealous!" another added. "I keep adding more 'hummingbird' plants, but I have yet to have them really establish themselves in my garden. Every year I maybe get one flying by, but they never stick around."

