Gardener unearths major problem with common landscaping technique: 'It's awful to get rid of'

A gardener is digging up some major concerns about the long-term consequences of using landscape fabric to suppress weeds.

The gardener from northeast Oklahoma explained that they were considering covering their area with landscape fabric to reduce weeds between raised garden beds. However, they began to worry about microplastics contaminating the soil and sought input from the gardening community.

"Initially I was thinking to cover the entire space (approx 20x40') with landscape fabric to prevent weeds between beds - but then started thinking about microplastics in the soil. Am I overthinking this?" they wrote in their post.

Commenters overwhelmingly advised against landscape fabric, citing issues such as plastic degradation, long-term maintenance headaches, and the risk of soil contamination.

"Please, no weed barrier," wrote one user. "It's awful to get rid of and leaves so much plastic chaff."

"I avoid weed barrier fabric at all costs. It only works for so long and then you end up with a mess - partially broken down bits and roots grown through after a couple years," one commenter warned.

While landscape fabric is marketed as a convenient solution for weed control, many gardeners report that it creates more problems than it solves. Over time, the fabric degrades, breaking into small plastic particles that infiltrate the soil. This contributes to microplastic pollution, a growing environmental concern that can harm soil health and disrupt ecosystems.

Additionally, landscape fabric often fails to provide lasting weed suppression. As roots grow through the material, removing it becomes a labor-intensive process.

This discussion highlights the importance of sustainable, low-maintenance alternatives.

"I would do cardboard with wood chips on top," suggested one commenter.

"I sheetmulched with cardboard and did arborist wood chips on top. Worked like a charm," said another.

Native plant lawns are also a great option. Not only do they reduce the need for chemical weed control, but they also lower water bills and cut down on regular upkeep. Options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping offer long-term benefits while supporting a healthier ecosystem for pollinators.

As the gardening community shifts away from plastic-based solutions, homeowners looking to improve their landscapes may find that natural alternatives not only work better but also contribute to a more sustainable environment.

