Homeowner sounds off after reviewing security camera footage of neighbor's shocking behavior: 'They have no respect'

"They really are the neighbors from hell."

A Redditor who was frustrated with a situation with their yard went to the r/BadNeighbors community for advice.

"Neighbor uses sidewalk and part of front lawn to get to his front yard," wrote the original poster alongside a photo. "What would you do if you check your Ring camera and you see your neighbor driving on your front yard to get to his front lawn? They have a driveway and probably had one of their many cars blocking their driveway."

Photo Credit: Reddit

They went on to describe how this neighbor had turned the original poster's security cameras away, and alleged they had twice been raided by the FBI.

"They have no respect for neighbors. Dog is held in crate and probably sits in its poop," wrote the poster. "The smell is bad. The list goes on. They really are the neighbors from hell. I guess at this point I'm just venting."

Tragically, neighbors frequently infringe on property lines. Some have trespassed in order to cut down trees that they have no right to, sprayed chemicals on yards, and even left traps to catch wildlife.

These problems can get even worse when a homeowners association is involved, which can create barriers for beneficial deeds like building a rain garden or growing your own food.

Behavior like this prevents homeowners from building rich, diverse gardens. A wild yard can provide vital support to embattled pollinators while also improving air quality, lowering temperatures, and protecting properties from both floods and droughts with deep root systems. Building that garden is great for homeowners' mental and physical health, too.

Reddit commenters had lots of ideas on how to prevent this bad neighbor from cutting across the lawn.

"Are boulders an option?" said the top-voted reply.

"It's time for a big ol rock or two on the corner of your property," said another community member.

