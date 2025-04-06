Homeowner outraged after catching neighbor trespassing on their property: 'Am I able to make him stop?'

"You might have to get a lawyer involved."

A homeowner turned to Reddit for legal advice after they discovered their neighbor spraying chemicals over the fence between their yards.

The original poster explained to the r/legaladvice community that despite no formal survey being completed, their neighbor thinks that the three inches from his fence into the neighboring yard is his property.

The neighbor sprayed chemicals onto their lawn and the disputed territory. While the OP respected that they have the right to do what they want in their own yard, they said that they have "young kids and a dog," making it problematic when the neighbor sprays without notification.

"I tried asking the neighbor to not spray chemicals into our yard or to at least let us know when they do and they declined," they added. "Am I able to make him stop spraying over the fence into my yard or am I out of luck?"

Redditors empathized and offered advice in the comments. Several pointed out that a survey was the first step to determine the property line.

"Get a survey done, and if it turns out he is continuing to spray your property, you might have to get a lawyer involved," one suggested.

"Check your notification laws in your state," another offered. "You can't prevent the spraying but you can be forewarned."

Neighbors can sometimes be a hindrance to making eco-friendly changes to your home, with disputes over property lines and lawn care a common issue.

Weed killers like RoundUp are popular, but they have been linked to increased cancer risks — which is one thing when it's on your own lawn but another when it spreads to an unwilling neighbor's property.

But some neighbors have overstepped the mark, like the person who reported their neighbor's native lawn to the city or another who purposely poisoned neighboring plants.

Confronting a neighbor can be tricky, but an HOA can come in handy if a friendly face-to-face initially fails.

There are also legal options, like the ones recommended in the subreddit, including requesting a cease and desist.

