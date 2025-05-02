Homeowner gets creative advice on how to comply with HOA yard policy: 'Super strict rules'

"The first thing I would do to fix that is to remove the HOA."

How do you deal with poor drainage when you can't seem to do anything about your landscaping? A homeowner in North Carolina struggling with poor yard drainage issues turned to Reddit for advice.

They'd been told by their HOA that their yard needed to stay "mostly lawn." This made finding a functional, eco-friendly solution even more challenging.

The post quickly sparked a lively discussion, with other users chiming in to offer creative and practical landscaping ideas. Many of them spoke from personal experience.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared that while a rain garden is a great idea — it helps soak up excess rainwater and manage runoff — they didn't know if it would survive dry spells.

"Would a rain garden die in drought conditions?" the original poster asked, hoping to strike a balance between HOA rules and building something more sustainable.

Commenters offered actionable tips and encouragement stemming from their experience dealing with HOAs. Several suggested using native plants that have adapted to the area's local climate and rain patterns. When paired with smart choices like proper grading and using mulch to help retain moisture, these plants can thrive.

Rain gardens can be a practical solution for managing water runoff and improving soil drainage. They can filter out pollutants and, when planted with native species adapted to local rainfall, these gardens are often more resilient in climate-stressed conditions and require less maintenance than traditional lawns.

In addition to these benefits, rain gardens promote biodiversity by creating habitats and providing food and shelter for pollinators and other wildlife, something many lawn alternatives fail to achieve.

Still, outdated HOA guidelines can stand in the way of such eco-friendly options. Across the U.S., residents have faced pushback from HOAs for replacing traditional grass lawns or trying to reduce utility bills with rooftop solar — changes that can benefit both the environment and homeowners' wallets.

Homeowners interested in reshaping HOA rules to support more sustainable choices can turn to resources on updating bylaws that outline how to propose changes and build community support.

Commenters shared similar frustrations.

"Make sure to see if your HOA allows whatever solution you choose. The first and last HOA we lived in had super strict rules," one user shared.

Another joked, "The first thing I would do to fix that is to remove the HOA."

With more homeowners speaking up and sharing resourceful solutions, eco-friendly landscaping may become harder for HOAs to ignore.

