Homeowner upset after trespassing neighbor leaves traps for local wildlife: 'All they've done is slowly destroy any trace of nature'

A recent tale of neighborly woes is highlighting how environmentally harmful actions by one party can impact another — and will likely have homeowners with considerate neighbors pausing for a moment of gratitude for their good fortune.

In the r/neighborsfromh*** community, a Redditor living in rural England described how their new neighbor has been giving them constant trouble after moving in two years ago. This is after the original poster's household had lived in harmony with the community for nearly 28 years.

The OP explained that they initially tried to have a gentle conversation with the person next door after they tore down a shared fence, destroying plants that gave them joy and supported wildlife, including a number of bird species.

In one distressing instance, the OP said their family returned from a relaxing holiday weekend to discover a blackbird "writhing about on the ground" and "covered in so much sticky stuff that its wings [were] stuck to its sides."

"We were rather upset that somebody in this fairly tight-knit village would put down glue traps, which are illegal unless used by a registered pest control company," the OP wrote, noting that other animals also began to show up with chunks of fur and feathers missing.

"Since they moved in all they've done is slowly destroy any trace of nature, cut their trees down, cut back our trees, put down AstroTurf, replaced hedges with fences, put down glue, fitted bird spikes, etc., etc.," they added. "They moved to the middle of the bloody countryside. What were they expecting?"

Unfortunately, difficult interactions with neighbors aren't uncommon and can hinder plans to support the local ecosystems or make planet-friendly home or yard upgrades. However, when approached with respect and kindness, chatting about environmental issues can lead to deeper understanding and connection.

In one heartwarming case, another Redditor shared how their thoughtful neighbor allowed a passion flower vine to dangle over a fence separating their two yards. That way, the user, who adores passion flowers, can enjoy the blooms.

Sadly for the OP, that path appears to be off the table for now. Other Redditors were outraged on their behalf, as well as that of the wildlife being harmed by their neighbor's actions.

"I have no words. I hope you can report them for the glue," one person suggested. "Very cruel."

"They have to be stopped," another agreed. "Please contact a wildlife protection association."

