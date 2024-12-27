Distraught individual bemoans troubling behavior of family members: 'All I can do is watch'

It started innocuously, with a few unnecessary purchases. But for one Redditor, their family's relationship with consumerism has become a living nightmare.

"I am horrified at what consumerism has done to my family," they vented in the subreddit r/AntiConsumption. "I feel like everyone is delusional and all I can do is watch."

"They don't care about quality or longevity, they are just happy they got a 'good deal.' It's crap," they continued. "Every time I go there, all conversations are about stuff. Giving stuff, getting stuff, buying stuff. … It's like their primary source of happiness in life has become stuff."

Others empathized with the concern, expressing disgust with the overconsumption they've witnessed.

"It's so concerning how brainwashed people are right now when it comes to shopping," one person said. "People don't talk about the dangers of shopping addiction enough, to me it's just like gambling addiction or drug addiction."

Another echoed the sentiment: "Saw something about how Temu and Shein have turned shopping into gambling," they said. "It's so cheap that you're just gambling on whether something will work or be good quality or not but you still get that dopamine boost anyway."

It's true — consumption rates for nonessentials, including extra clothing or home goods, are at an all-time high, and the dopamine rush of hitting that 'purchase' button is an undeniable motivator.

"I abhor Temu!" one person vented. "It's creating hoarders."

Additionally, while cheap manufacturing abroad allows for low prices, the goods are poorly made. This means they degrade quickly and need to be replaced more frequently. Not only does this lead to excessive purchasing, but it's also clogging landfills — and oceans — around the globe with cheaply made plastic items that are used a handful of times and then tossed.

But before the rise of planned obsolescence, many people enjoyed using items for years, if not generations. "Some kitchen appliances are older than me and work perfectly," one person shared.

To pivot the approach to consumerism and break the toxic cycle, several commenters recommended a change of mindset.

"In my family we brag about how long something has lasted and it's a sign of value," one person said.

"Or how many times you fixed it," another added.

From mending clothes to buying durable items secondhand from a thrift shop, there are many ways to save money and create a less wasteful — and stressful — lifestyle.

