Child of refugees shares unorthodox lifestyle choice that put them on the path to happiness: 'You can actually understand what life is truly about'

An internet user is revealing how their lifestyle has brought them the type of freedom many people crave.

In the r/minimalism community, the Redditor explained why "having less is actually having more" and how it has empowered them to appreciate their life and enact positive changes.

"My parents are both refugees who survived a civil war. Appreciating the small things like being able to walk, talk and having eyesight are always overlooked. Being a minimalist doesn't mean you're selfish or cheap, but it means that you can actually understand what life is truly about," they wrote, also suggesting that consumerism can be a barrier to happiness.

Research indicates that the original poster isn't off the mark, with the excessive amounts of money many people spend on material items being "extremely inefficient in terms of producing happiness," according to one study made available by ScienceDirect.

In addition to being a drain on the wallet, overconsumption (and the energy-hungry McMansions often accompanying the practice) contributes to the growing problem of overcrowded landfills, which release large volumes of methane — a potent gas 28 times more powerful at warming the planet pound-for-pound than carbon dioxide.

The disastrous effects of rising global temperatures include more intense extreme weather, the increased prevalence of disease-spreading pests like mosquitoes, and economic upheaval.

Other Redditors agreed with the OP's refreshing take on life.

"Gratitude = happiness," a commenter affirmed. "You are wise."

Though the poster didn't provide any of their lifestyle specifics, another comment highlighted why many people are turning to energy-efficient tiny homes to gain more financial freedom as part of their minimalist approach.

"Seems like the vast majority of people believe they need so much stuff to live," the Redditor wrote. "I'm currently at the home of a distant relative … it's so full of stuff — so much stuff that's not being used. Stuff that someone somewhere could possibly want or need."

"Good reminder of why we do this. Thanks for sharing," a third person said.

