Internet users call out social media star for concerning online behavior: 'It's so annoying to watch'

Living a life of excess can significantly damage a person's finances and mental health, not to mention the economy and the planet.

In a viral post to r/InstaCelebsGossip, one Reddit user called out a social media account that is the pure definition of overconsumption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Recently came across this account and saw that her whole account is just based on overconsumption in the name of being a fan or aesthetic," the original poster wrote.

The account belongs to MaybeHeilly (@MaybeHeilly), a Chicago video creator with tens of thousands of followers. According to her YouTube channel bio, she posts "phone case hauls, videos about my life, and the endless struggle to be aesthetic."

Excessive consumption leads to increased waste since promotional products often lack high quality and are designed to be trendy for the moment, not the long term.

Influencer accounts such as the one featured in this Reddit post convince fashion enthusiasts to strain their budgets and splurge on unnecessary items. These indulgent hauls are not only a financial waste, but they also harm the environment when they are quickly tossed into landfills after short-term use.

Landfill overflow causes increased methane gas and carbon dioxide in the air, contributing to steadily rising global temperatures. Increasing amounts of trash can also contaminate water supplies and destroy wildlife habitats.

To discourage this wasteful and needless spending and consumption, avoid following social media influencers who don't align with your sustainability values.

Instead of adding more clutter to your life, prioritize decluttering and sell or donate items you no longer want or need. Embrace the underconsumption trend and demand high-quality products that will last for a while rather than the junk filling so many social media feeds today.

Social media users are getting fed up with this nonsense, which is all just for more clicks and likes and does not benefit anyone.

"It's so annoying to watch her buying a new thing in every video," one Reddit user wrote.

"The PR package stuff for these people is wayyy out of bounds now," someone else commented. "No one is thinking of sustainability!"

A third Redditor wrote, "This is just sad, honestly."

