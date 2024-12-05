New Netflix documentary uncovers shocking ways companies manipulate consumers online: 'The more you click, the more you're encouraged to buy'

Netflix's new documentary "Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy" exposes how big brands manipulate consumers and destroy the environment.

As detailed by Plastic Pollution Coalition, methods like one-click purchase options and targeted advertising are enabling companies to mass-produce and usher us into a new era of overconsumption.

Specifically, the production of plastics is significantly on the rise. In 2018, the United States alone generated 35.7 million tons of plastic. According to the United Nations, the production of plastic is set to triple by 2060.

The new documentary uses insider sources to provide a behind-the-scenes peek at how big brands market to and manipulate consumers. Not only are they convincing us to spend more money, these big brands are also harming the environment and contributing to the climate crisis.

Major brands pump our social media feeds full of targeted advertising and use the temptation of convenience to lure us to the checkout page. Per Plastic Pollution Coalition, "The more you click, the more you're encouraged to buy."

With AI algorithms now analyzing tons of user data, businesses are getting even better at predicting what consumers will buy.

Massive companies like Amazon, Apple, and Shein are some of the biggest contributors to global waste. A report by nonprofit Oceana spotlighted by The Verge found Amazon is one of the worst offenders of packaging waste; Apple has been called out for designing products with short life cycles; and Shein — one of the world's most popular fast fashion brands — sells cheap, low-quality clothing made to only last a few wears.

These and other massive brands are contributing to the growing plastic waste crisis. Plastic Pollution Coalition pointed out that while we're running out of time to reverse the environmental damage, it's not too late to make progress.

If companies take responsibility for the role they've played in the climate crisis and make bold changes, like shifting toward recyclable packaging, they could make a significant difference.

But it's not only companies that can push us toward progress. Consumers can hold offending brands accountable and only purchase products from businesses that prioritize sustainability.

Per Plastic Pollution Coalition, "The time to act is now — before the planet is choked in mountains of plastic pollution that we can't undo."

