Researcher uncovers potential psychological reason behind holiday habit — here's what you need to know

He notes that while the theory is close to 70 years old now, it's more relevant than ever with the rise of social media.

A researcher has uncovered a potential psychological cause for our overconsumption during the holiday season.

According to a study published by King's College London, Dr. Byungdoo Kim, a research associate at the Centre for Sustainable Business, there are a variety of factors that could potentially be at play in the decision to spend and consume more than you normally would at Christmastime.

Kim theorizes that many environmentalists tend to set aside their beliefs during the Christmas holiday season, and that those changes are due to factors like "not wanting to hurt relatives' feelings, wishing to respect social norms and traditions, and often lacking complete control over situations when invited by others."

Kim also notes that "social comparison theory," in which people base their worth on how they compare with those around them, could be at play as well. He notes that while the theory is close to 70 years old now, it's more relevant than ever with the rise of social media. He also notes that the fear of missing out on things plays a sizable role in the pull to buy more and eat more during the holidays than you normally would.

It's true that the culture of overconsumption is firmly on the rise.

Companies are pushing products that solve specific, limited problems that may not actually exist, encouraging you to buy more things you don't need and won't use often, if at all. Collectors have been grappling with the pull to constantly find and get new things and the lack of fulfillment that comes with the obsession. And influencers have been taken to task over pushing a lifestyle that encourages people to buy far more than they need in an effort to gain social media clout.

Looking for a solution to the problem this holiday season? Kim has some ideas.

He reminds everyone to be mindful of the source of products, focusing on ethically produced and purchased products, while also taking note of whether or not the item purchased fills a need. He urges readers to prioritize eco-friendly products, and when all else fails, focus on gifting an experience or outing rather than an item.

