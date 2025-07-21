Homeowner issues warning against seemingly impossible-to-eradicate threat: 'You have to kill them a very specific way'

"It's a shame. Since my childhood I've seen these weeds take over the tree lines."

A Redditor ignited a conversation when they posted to the r/Pittsburgh subreddit, warning others about an invasive plant that is nearly impossible to get rid of and urging people to destroy any they see — before it's too late.

"This is the season when these spotted lanternfly nymph-harboring monsters are growing new shoots. They're an invasive species, they harbor pests, and they choke out native plants. Kill every one you find," they wrote.

Ailanthus altissima, also known as the tree of heaven and stinking sumac, is a rapidly growing species of tree. Native to China, the tree of heaven was introduced to the United States in the 1700s and is considered an aggressively invasive species. The tree forms a dense thicket that easily overtakes surrounding plants and kills them, but it's the seeds that are the biggest problem.

The tree "has a high seed production (over 300,000 seeds annually) and the seeds have a high germination rate," according to the Invasive Species Centre. It can also reproduce through shoots, making complete removal extremely difficult.

The tree also attracts and hosts spotted lanternflies, an invasive bug with a devastating effect on U.S. agriculture.

Like all invasive species, the tree of heaven does far more harm than good. Invasive species, whether animal or plant, disrupt the local ecosystem. They outcompete native species for resources, such as food, land, and water, and are one of the primary drivers of extinction.

If you spot an invasive plant in your yard, like the tree of heaven, English ivy, or Japanese knotweed, make an effort to remove it before it gets out of hand. Once they're gone, consider rewilding your yard and replacing them with native plants — they're low-maintenance, boost biodiversity, support pollinators, and shelter wildlife.

Commenters stressed just how difficult it was to rid their yards of the tree.

"You have to kill them a very specific way," one user said. "Pulling a sapling out or just chopping down a larger one will 100% lead to 10x more tree of heavens in your yard."

"It's a shame. Since my childhood I've seen these weeds take over the tree lines," another Redditor wrote.

"DO NOT EVER simply rip one out of the ground or cut it down - you'll wind up with many more sprouts in short order," a third commenter warned.

