Gardener dismayed to discover what's lurking around their father's lawn: 'I'm worried about it damaging the foundation'

A Redditor is facing a steep gardening challenge and went to r/NoLawns for advice.

"My dad is getting older and is starting to have trouble with the traditional lawn care of mowing and raking the grass. … I've noticed that most of the plants I'm finding are considered invasive," they wrote in the post, alongside some pictures.

"Unfortunately it seems like the Japanese knotweed has spread to very close to the house and I'm worried about it damaging the foundation. … Any advice on what to remove and how? And how much it will cost?" they added.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Japanese knotweed is infamously destructive. Patches can grow bigger than a house, and the plant's presence has even spooked banks from issuing mortgages.

The roots can grow 20 feet deep and are capable of punching through brick and concrete. Japanese knotweed is considered the most dangerous invasive plant in America.

Invasive species are typically introduced into new environments through human activities. Japanese knotweed, for example, was imported to the U.S. in the 19th century from Asia as an ornamental plant, according to the Invasive Species Centre.

Free of the natural checks and balances that they evolved with, Japanese knotweed and other invasive species can readily outcompete native species for space and food. This monopoly on vital resources leads to a decline in biodiversity.

On the plus side, many of the original poster's pictures included native plants, such as violets, which make for great ground cover. Native plants are excellent candidates for all-natural yards and require minimal maintenance, as they're adapted to the local climate.

Reddit commenters offered their best advice for dealing with Japanese knotweed. Unfortunately, harsh herbicides might be necessary.

"It's best to cut it down … around the end of July or first week of August," said one commenter. "Then you wait until mid-September, cut it back to the ground, and squirt a little of your glyphosate concentrate into every cut stalk."

"Pull, pull, pull, but as flower season comes, let it flower and apply heavy poison near the end of flower time. Personally, I poisoned multiple times," said another community member. "I'm on year three of this and am seeing very small amounts at this point."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.