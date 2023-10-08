Homeowner brought to tears after receiving unexpected note from neighbor about lawn: ‘I actually cried’

“It doesn’t say how old the note-leaver is, but since they reference their parents, I’m guessing they’re a GenZer.”

Last year, one Redditor found unexpected solidarity with a resident of their neighborhood after participating in No Mow May.

A lawn mower may give grass a flat and uniform appearance, but it’s horrible for butterflies and other important pollinating insects. In spring, dead leaves and debris lying on the ground are a vital source of shelter for these creatures as they wake up from winter. Some lay their eggs beneath the fallen leaves, while the first spring flowers — or weeds — provide food for them.

Photo Credit: u/mamavia18 / Reddit

Environmentally conscious homeowners sometimes leave the weeds and dead leaves until June as a deliberate move to protect the bugs in an event called No Mow May. Sadly, some neighbors push back against what they see as neglect and laziness.

That’s why this Redditor was surprised when an anonymous note turned out to be one of encouragement.

“We don’t have a No Mow May sign out, our lawn is probably in violation, and we are the only ones in the neighborhood participating,” the user said. “This was an unexpected response.”

They included a picture of the note, which started with a big “thank you” underlined and in all caps. “Your lawn looks great and I’m sure the pollinators appreciate it,” said the unknown neighbor. “I wish my parents would’ve participated.”

“It doesn’t say how old the note-leaver is, but since they reference their parents, I’m guessing they’re a GenZer,” one commenter guessed. “Those kids are going to be all right.”

A generation that’s less invested in perfectly manicured lawns could enjoy gorgeous flowers instead, while avoiding the waste of time and money that is endless lawn care. More importantly, they’ll keep pollinator populations healthy, which in turn is essential for healthy crops and garden plants.

“I would cry my entire face off if I received a note like this,” said another user.

“I actually cried,” the original poster replied. “My toddler ran off with the note and I was like ‘Wait! Come back here with my validation!’”

