  • Home Home

Homeowner shares ‘absolutely stunning’ progress photos after giving up their lawn mower: ‘I’m way happier seeing the flowers’

The results were pretty enchanting.

by Laurelle Stelle
Forget-me-nots flowers, Progress photos after giving up their lawn mower

Photo Credit: u/LetMeAt0m / Reddit

One homeowner said they got a delightful surprise when they decided to stop mowing their lawn, enchanting their fellow Redditors. 

Events like No Mow May, when homeowners stop mowing their grass for a month or more, have gotten popular in recent years. Not only is it a great way to save time and energy on lawn care, but it’s healthy for pollinators who find food and shelter in the weeds. Sometimes, the results are incredibly beautiful.


This homeowner shared pictures of their results on Reddit. “Boycotting the mower resulted in a meadow!” they wrote. 

Forget-me-nots
Photo Credit: u/LetMeAt0m / Reddit

The photos showed a dreamlike scene: a field of pale blue forget-me-nots growing so thickly that they seemed to form clouds over the grass, stretching all the way to the line of trees and flowering bushes that surrounded the Redditor’s yard. A second photo revealed some smaller white blossoms mixed in with the blue ones.

“Our backyard has become a small meadow, and the bunnies have moved in,” the homeowner said. 

The change in routine was a relief for the busy Redditor. “Since I’m working constantly and don’t have time, I figure the lawn is literally for the birds (and other wildlife).” They commented that at the time of the photo, they hadn’t mowed in about two months.

According to the homeowner, what likely started out as a temporary exercise will continue long term. “I am not touching this patch with the mower or weed whacker!” said the homeowner. “I’m way happier seeing the flowers!”

Commenters agreed with the original poster, with one user saying, “She’s beautiful!” and another user adding, “Stunning. Absolutely stunning.”

Several other Redditors were jealous of the original poster’s results. “I tried that, and all I got was tall grass,” one user complained.

Another user suggested, “Give it a good rake and chuck some forget-me-not seeds in there.” They also recommended native clover as an option.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider