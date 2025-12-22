Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos after transforming patch beside house: 'It's lovely'

A homeowner was proud to share images of the "pollinator patch" they grew next to their home via the r/NoLawns subreddit, which is dedicated to showcasing affordable alternatives to traditional monoculture lawns.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



This particular post focused on plants that naturally attract pollinators, which not only help spread pollen and seeds to keep gardens self-sustainable but also support our food supply.

The homeowner previously shared before-and-after photos showing this part of their yard as just a patch of regular grass. They tore it out and transitioned to the early stages of the garden.

The first update after that showed flowers filling the space, which was already beginning to attract tiny critters such as caterpillars (which, of course, eventually grow into helpful, pollinating butterflies).

"For the first season I was pleasantly surprised how well everything took! The flowers were definitely seeing a lot of action from bees and the occasional butterfly, and I can't wait for next year!" the poster wrote at the time.

This update shows all the flowers and shrubs in full bloom.

"This is now going into the third season of the unused grass space behind my garage and turning it into a pollinator/native patch. My yard is also now registered as a Pollinator Waystation!" they wrote.

One user commented: "It's lovely!! I'd refuel there if I were a bug!"

Natural lawns often feature native plants, which require little to no maintenance. They grow primarily on their own, having adapted to local climate, so they need minimal active watering from their gardener.

Rewilding your yard can also help deter weed growth, and you can even keep pests away without the need for chemicals that can harm you and your other plants.

Some affordable, eco-friendly options for homeowners looking to invest in a natural lawn include clover and buffalo grass, both of which are self-sustaining.

Even a small change to your lawn, like this person made, can provide all the benefits of a full makeover, including lower maintenance and watering costs and a healthier, thriving yard.

