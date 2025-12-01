Gardener shares incredible video of surprise visitors in blooming garden: 'That's awesome'

Butterflies are more than just beautiful insects — they are important pollinators with a wide range of ecological benefits.

A Reddit user in Austin shared a video of the white mistflower in their garden and the butterflies that came to visit.

In the video, multiple types of butterflies can be seen resting on the flowers and fluttering around the shrub.

In the text of the post, the original poster noted: "I counted 10 different butterfly species on this single plant today."

Butterflies are an important indicator of a healthy ecosystem, as they are lower on the food chain and provide food for small animals such as birds, lizards, and rodents.

White mistflower is a native shrub of the Texas area. As a native plant, this species has evolved over thousands of years to be adapted to the climate patterns of the region. This drought-tolerant shrub is an important source of food for regional pollinators.

Butterflies and other pollinators play an important role in food supplies around the world. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators are responsible for 35% of food crops. However, loss of habitat and pollution have left many pollinator species vulnerable.

Pollinators and native plants have spent millennia evolving alongside each other, producing partnerships that provide the plants with enhanced reproduction and animals with food and shelter.

If you want to help local pollinators in your area, consider planting a native plant garden in your yard, or even replacing a monoculture lawn with more eco-friendly alternatives such as clover or buffalo grass.

Some gardeners in certain regions of the world can get creative with adding native plants and incorporating aquatic species into ponds. No matter where you live, supporting native plants can help preserve the region's biodiversity.

Many in Texas appreciate the white mistflower — also called the fragrant mistflower or shrubby boneset — and the extra liveliness it can add to a garden.

One commenter on the Reddit post wrote: "That's awesome. Ours started blooming a couple days ago and is getting bigger by the hour."

"I love that species!" another said.

