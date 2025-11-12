Homeowner shares striking before-and-after photos 3 years after ripping out lawn: 'Makes your house look so much better'

"It's been rewarding to see it grow and fill in."

The process of turning your yard into a native lawn or native plant garden can take some slight effort, but a user on Reddit proves it is certainly worth it.

In a post on the subreddit r/NoLawns, the poster wrote, "Front yard 3 year progress," accompanied by photos of the gardener's growth.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"In 2022, we started with a clean slate (had the old dead sod removed) and built a mostly native yard with a stone path," the user explained further. "It's been rewarding to see it grow and fill in over the last 3 years, and fun to keep adding to it each year."

Native lawns are a brilliant alternative to typical monoculture lawns. While regular turf options are heavily resource-dependent, native lawns require significantly less water and maintenance.

As native lawns employ native plants and grass — such as clover or buffalo grass — these species are more equipped to naturally thrive in your environment. Plus, local pollinators will do a lot of the heavy lifting for you, making your yard and the nearby bees, butterflies, or beetles happy.

To make the switch to a native lawn even better, tons of people have shared their experiences, which typically result in gorgeous, unique yard aesthetics. Some other options for taking your yard up to the next level include installing a native plant garden or xeriscaping, a natural landscaping method that conserves water.

Other homeowners have noticed the hidden perks of native plants, such as an American Goldfinch sighting in a native plant oasis in one person's yard.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their enthusiasm for the three-year progress of the native lawn.

"Looks stunning and makes your house look so much better too!" one user said.

Another added, "The walkway is so pretty! Have you seen a lot of pollinators and beneficial insects come through?"

The OP responded saying, "Yes I've noticed more kinds of bees and moths, and there are always worms and grubs when I dig in the soil. The birds seem into it."

