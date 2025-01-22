Homeowner shares impressive progress photo after choosing unusual landscaping method: 'By next spring the entire lawn will easily be replaced'

"By next spring the entire lawn will easily be replaced."

A proud homeowner posted a beautiful picture of their clover lawn, showcasing the lush beauty of a natural yard.

This manicured-lawn hater posted a super green picture to Reddit of part of their home's landscape. Rather than a traditional lawn, the photo shows fluffy clover. The caption reads, "Letting clover take over." They said goodbye to a prim and proper lawn in favor of this whimsical and flourishing plant, and people loved it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a reply, the OP explained: "The clover had no issues overtaking grass in most areas. It's struggling to get a foothold close to the sidewalk ... I think that by next spring the entire lawn will easily be replaced."

As the comment indicated, clover is a resilient and luscious lawn alternative. Clover lawns are low-maintenance, drought-friendly, and heat-tolerant. Like traditional lawns, clover lawns are vibrantly green. In most regions, clover only grows a few inches tall, and the stems stay close to the ground. So your front yard won't be out of control, and you don't have to mow every weekend.

The list of benefits goes on. Clover can improve soil quality while crowding out weeds, helping other plants grow around your garden. The dense root system can even prevent soil erosion. Clover seeds are cheap and require little water to grow. You can reduce your water usage to save money and help the planet.

This tough little plant is a superb way to enjoy a green landscape without taking on much maintenance or spending much money. Rewilding your lawn, whether with clover, buffalo grass, creeping thyme, or native plants, makes your life easier. And you're not the only one who benefits.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While many types of clover are not native to where they are commonly found, most native plants and lawn alternatives are low on water needs and wonderful for pollinators.

Clover's nectar-rich flowers draw bees, one of the most powerful pollinators. Bees pollinate a third of the world's food supply, so humans greatly rely on them. Rewilding your landscape supports pollinators and your local ecosystem, helping wildlife thrive.

People in the comments were delighted by the photo.

"Looks a million times better than the regular lawn next door already, good job," one user wrote.

Another said, "Bees will love this," while someone else added: "I love this. Clover is so, so soft when barefoot. It should be standard everywhere."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



