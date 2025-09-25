US homeowners are quickly buying up plug-and-play alternatives to rooftop solar: 'Anyone can install this'

With federal tax credits for home solar set to expire Dec. 31, 2025, homeowners in the U.S. have been looking for alternate options, including smaller, more affordable plug-in solar panels.

"We like the environmental benefits of solar and wanted to engage with solar in some fashion," Terrence Dwyer, a homeowner in Oakland, California, said, according to the Associated Press.

Dwyer and many other homeowners for whom roof-mounted solar panels might not be an option have turned to smaller, less permanent versions that can fit on a balcony or patio, such as those produced by the California-based nonprofit Bright Saver.

For Dwyer, installing rooftop solar panels would have required paying for tens of thousands of dollars of improvements to his roof on top of the cost of the panels themselves. However, for $2,000, Dwyer was able to install two 400-watt Bright Saver panels in his backyard, saving his family about $35 each month on electricity costs while also reducing their carbon footprint, per the AP.

That means they would pay for themselves within about five years and then be pure profit from that point forward.

"Anyone can install this," another solar user, Craig Keenan, told the AP.

For those looking to learn more about home solar, EnergySage simplifies the process with powerful yet easy-to-use online tools that allow you to quickly compare quotes from pre-screened local solar installers for projects big and small, typically for rooftops but also for yards. EnergySage also offers a free mapping tool that allows you to see which government rebates and other financial incentives are available in your area.

While homeowners can sometimes face challenges when it comes to installing solar panels on their home, money doesn't need to be one of them. Thanks to Palmetto's innovative LightReach program, homeowners can lease solar panels for no money down, allowing them to lock in low electricity rates while also getting all of the environmental benefits.

For others, smaller, plug-in solar panels could be the right option.

"The interest and demand have been overwhelming," Cora Stryker, one of Bright Saver's founders, told the AP. "It is clear that we are hitting a nerve — many Americans have wanted solar for a long time but have not had an option that is feasible and affordable for them until now."

If all of the available information about different solar options is too overwhelming, EnergySage can help simplify the process while saving customers up to $10,000. To push the cost-saving and environmental benefits of home solar even further, you can add electric appliances like a heat pump, which can save you up to $400 per year in HVAC costs. To learn more about heat pumps, you can check out this helpful site from Mitsubishi.

