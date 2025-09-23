Homeowner shares harrowing solar installation story after dodging $8,000 bullet in hidden fees: 'How can I trust you?'

"I would argue everybody needs an unaffiliated partner in this process."

Making the switch from fully grid-reliant to embracing solar energy is a smooth and satisfying process for many homeowners. However, some people have faced an uphill battle trying to avoid hidden fees and determine their actual monthly costs.

One homeowner shared their experience with EnergySage about having trouble finding trustworthy solar partners to power their farmhouse in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

As EnergySage reported, the homeowner, Randy Harrison, and his wife were about to sign their solar installation paperwork when they decided to get a second opinion. That decision was crucial because an EnergySage advisor helped them uncover $8,000 in fees hidden within their pending contract.

Additionally, Randy couldn't get a straight answer from prospective solar installers about what his monthly costs would be. He discovered that some companies would make big upfront promises without being transparent about the financial details, thereby boosting their sales at the expense of the customer.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"So many vendors I spoke with couldn't clearly explain what I'd actually be paying each month," Randy said. "If you can't answer that basic question transparently, how can I trust you with a 20-year financial commitment?"

Finally and fortunately, Randy found a local installer he could trust, thanks to EnergySage's help. With so many sales pitches to navigate and interpret, Randy's EnergySage advisor helped him overcome the overwhelm and find a reputable local installer with an excellent reputation, responsiveness, and results.

On average, EnergySage helps people save up to $10,000 on their solar installations. It's a reputable source of objective, unbiased, independent expertise and a critical lifeline for homeowners who are skeptical about solar companies' pricing.

You can also use EnergySage's mapping tool to find the best prices and available incentives for solar panels tailored to your location.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Whoever you decide to choose as your installer, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on monthly utility costs and reduce your contribution to planet overheating pollution.

There are many ways to approach your solar transition. Yet, it's possible to find clever solutions and avoid common traps with the proper guidance and industry expertise on your side.

"I would argue everybody needs an unaffiliated partner in this process," Randy said. "Having EnergySage in the mix is critically important — a resource that has the knowledge and insights, and is focused on you as a customer."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.