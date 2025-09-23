Homeowner receives potentially lucrative advice for getting solar panels before government incentives expire: 'Best of luck on getting that juicy 30% tax credit'

There are several steps homeowners can take.

A Redditor recently posted to the r/TeslaSolar subreddit with a question, the answer to which could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars or not.

The original poster asked, "Will they be able to install the Solar panels before the December 31st cutoff?"

This homeowner may just be one of many trying to get home solar installed before it's too late. Due to the passage of recent legislation, the tax incentives worth up to 30% of the installation cost will expire at the end of the year.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to save on home energy bills while at the same time reducing planet overheating pollution. EnergySage offers free tools to help homeowners get quick estimates and allow them to compare quotes from vetted installers.

In the post from Aug. 15, the Redditor explained, "I got the design specs for my solar system today and then get the appointment scheduled."

They went on to explain that installation would occur in an estimated three to four months.

Fortunately, someone offered some advice on what can be done before the assessment to speed things up. This advice could prove to be very lucrative not just for this homeowner, but for anyone trying to get solar installed before it's too late — if there is still time.

For starters, the commenter said, get a roofer up there ASAP to replace any broken or cracked tiles, and buy 10 extra in case the assessor breaks some.

The commenter added, "Fix any weird [stuff] with your electric now. 100A or 200A panel? Are you going to need an upgrade? Get any work done *before* your site assessment."

If you have an HOA, get familiar with its requirements and get the ball rolling ASAP.

The commenter finished by saying, "Best of luck on getting that juicy 30% tax credit."

As mentioned above, the free tools offered by EnergySage can help get things moving quickly and could help the average person save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installation. EnergySage has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar system on a state-by-state level, as well as any local incentives that may be available.

Tax incentives for home appliance upgrades will also be expiring at the end of the year. Pairing solar panels with energy-efficient appliances such as heat pumps can save homeowners even more on bills. EnergySage also has a heat pump quotes comparison tool to help homeowners find the right heat pump and installer for them.

